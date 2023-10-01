Every Suits Cast Member Who Attended Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Wedding
The USA Network legal drama "Suits" ran for nine seasons, airing for most of the 2010s. During the series, the cast endured major changes in their personal lives — some had babies, some got married and others took on movie roles. However, none of those changes were quite as public as Meghan Markle's changes, though. The former "Suits" star shot from TV stardom to international recognition when she began dating, and eventually married, a high-profile member of the British royal family, Prince Harry. Upon her engagement to the prince, Meghan left "Suits," trading in her acting career for full-time service to the Crown.
Since Meghan spent significant years of her life starring in the show as the paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane, she naturally grew close to her co-stars — and she gave several of them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by inviting them to her royal wedding. Here's every "Suits" cast member who attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.
Patrick J. Adams brought his wife to the wedding
Patrick J. Adams grew close to Meghan Markle while working together on "Suits," in part due to their characters' close relationship. Adams played Mike Ross in the legal drama and had an on-screen romance with Rachel Zane until both Adams and Meghan left the show.
In real life, Adams is married to "Pretty Little Liars" actor Troian Bellisario. Adams brought his actual wife as his plus-one when celebrating the marriage of his work wife in May 2018. Following the royal wedding, Bellisario took to Instagram, writing, "Weddings are a joyous occasion. But today was just off the charts amazing. Congratulations Meghan and Harry. I am so grateful I got to witness your love today. There are many happy years to come."
The night before the wedding, Adams reflected on his friendship with Meghan via social media and wished her well before tying the knot. "Meghan — wherever you are — we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well," Adams tweeted.
Gabriel Macht was there among major celebrities
Gabriel Macht played Harvey Specter on "Suits," the man who was responsible for Meghan Markle's character, Rachel Zane, meeting her eventual husband, Mike Ross. In real life, Macht had nothing to do with Meghan meeting her husband, but he was invited to the royal wedding.
Macht opened up to Harper's Bazaar about the stunning affair. "There was a fantastic moment right when the wedding party came out of the chapel and Oprah came out, and she had this moment of 'Oh my God.' You could see, it was like her eyes almost popped out of her head, like 'I can't believe I'm here witnessing this.' And we all felt that, but to have Oprah clearly feel that way was amazing," he told the publication.
The "Suits" alum shared further details about the nuptials, particularly noting how exciting and emotional it was to watch Elton John perform and sing with Prince Harry's friends. Macht was even recognized for his role in "Suits." "This fellow came up to me, and he said 'Gabriel, I'm the Queen's page. I love Harvey, and I love Suits. I just wanted to let you know.' That was just classic!" Macht admitted.
Gina Torres was a best-dressed guest
Gina Torres, who played Jessica Pearson in "Suits," one of the managing partners at the law firm the show follows, developed a unique bond with Meghan Markle. Torres was invited to the royal wedding, and the red dress and coordinating hat she wore landed her on some best-dressed lists. In addition to being honored for her attire, Torres remembers the rules the guests had to follow while at the wedding.
"It was quite something. We had to give our phones but when we all got back on our bus to be taken back to the hotel and we were given our phones back and the bus had moved out of the dead zone, you could hear all the cell phones ringing in the bucket, this cacophony of pings and all of these websites and people sending me pictures of me on 10 best dressed lists," Torres told Variety of the day. Torres has since noted that she doesn't have contact with Markle anymore, but it's for no particular reason. The two drifted apart after they stopped working together, but Torres wishes only the best for her former co-star.
Abigail Spencer attended with a non-Suits actor
Abigail Spencer is one of the royal wedding guests who would've been invited whether or not she was on "Suits." Spencer played Dana Scott, an attorney and the ex-girlfriend of Harvey Specter, on the show, only appearing in a handful of episodes throughout the series, and as it turns out, she and Meghan Markle were already friends. "I have known her for years before the show. We were born on the same day, hours apart, in the same year ... she's a trusted friend and one of the most glorious people I have ever met," Spencer told Entertainment Tonight about Markle. Spencer was also asked what she'd be giving her friend as a wedding gift, and she said, "I think what they would love is [for people] to donate to one of the charities that they are involved in."
Spencer gushed about her friend further after the wedding, telling People that it was the best wedding she had ever been to. "She's incredible, and everything was an extension of them and their love, and I felt honored to be there," Spencer said. Spencer wore a blue and white polka dot dress with a coordinating headpiece to the wedding, and she attended the event with Priyanka Chopra.
Sarah Rafferty attended with her husband
Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna Paulsen, the law firm's COO and eventual wife of Harvey Specter, on "Suits," was also in attendance for the royal wedding. Rafferty spoke with Harper's Bazaar after the event, sharing how special the ceremony was. "It was my opinion that that was the sermon the world needed to hear on that day," Rafferty said, adding that she shared her awe with the reverend who delivered the sermon. Rafferty went on by saying, "And I felt like it bonded me to the strangers I was sitting with, because we all took it in and looked over to each other and whispered to each other, and had our 'wow' moments together."
Rafferty gave a more immediate update on her thoughts post-wedding while still across the pond for the event. She shared photos of herself and her date, her husband Santtu Seppälä, on Instagram, telling how touched she was to be in attendance and sending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry well-wishes for the future. "I'm still speechless. Still processing. Santtu and I were honored to witness such a sublime and emotional event," Rafferty said.
Rick Hoffman was in awe of the wedding
Rick Hoffman got to know Meghan Markle while he played Louis Litt, an attorney, on "Suits." He attended the royal wedding along with his "Suits" co-stars, and he was completely taken with the affair. "The entire ceremony was just breathtaking. The wedding itself, her walk into that church — otherworldly," Hoffman told Harper's Bazaar. "And the time we spent together as a cast and crew was so warm and familial and really bonded us more," he added, noting that the weekend was one of the best he's ever had.
Just before the royal wedding, Hoffman and his co-stars dished to Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Jenna Bush Hager about Prince Harry and Meghan's courtship. As the actors said to the "Today" anchors, they knew Markle was dating Prince Harry far before the public learned about it, and Hoffman even gave Meghan some friendly advice when he learned the news. "I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me ... You're dating a prince?' I was just like, 'Well take it slow. Be careful. Don't let him hurt you,'" Hoffman said on "Today" (via X, formerly known as Twitter).
Jacinda Barrett attended with her husband
Jacinda Barrett was the final cast member on "Suits" to be invited to the royal wedding. Barrett only appeared on the show for a few episodes as Zoe Lawford, an attorney and romantic interest of Harvey Specter, but she's married to one of the stars of the show — Gabriel Macht — which likely secured her an invitation. Barrett arrived at the ceremony with her husband in a maroon midi dress with bow sleeves, accessorizing with a matching headpiece and a prominent brooch. She coordinated with Macht who wore a tuxedo and a maroon tie.
After the wedding, Barrett took to Instagram to congratulate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and she gave her followers further insight into what many considered to be the wedding of the decade. "Congratulations Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. What a beautiful and joyous day today was with your lovely family and friends," Barret said. She added, "I danced when @eltonjohn sang, laughed at Prince Charles [sic] fantastic speech and am honoured to witness your commitment and love for each other. Wishing you a long and happy life together."