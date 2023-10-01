Every Suits Cast Member Who Attended Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Wedding

Gabriel Macht played Harvey Specter on "Suits," the man who was responsible for Meghan Markle's character, Rachel Zane, meeting her eventual husband, Mike Ross. In real life, Macht had nothing to do with Meghan meeting her husband, but he was invited to the royal wedding.

Macht opened up to Harper's Bazaar about the stunning affair. "There was a fantastic moment right when the wedding party came out of the chapel and Oprah came out, and she had this moment of 'Oh my God.' You could see, it was like her eyes almost popped out of her head, like 'I can't believe I'm here witnessing this.' And we all felt that, but to have Oprah clearly feel that way was amazing," he told the publication.

The "Suits" alum shared further details about the nuptials, particularly noting how exciting and emotional it was to watch Elton John perform and sing with Prince Harry's friends. Macht was even recognized for his role in "Suits." "This fellow came up to me, and he said 'Gabriel, I'm the Queen's page. I love Harvey, and I love Suits. I just wanted to let you know.' That was just classic!" Macht admitted.