Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 10/2: Kate Gets Stern With Rex

Spooky season is fast approaching as October begins this week, and that means that strange happenings are occurring on "Days of Our Lives." Well, no stranger than usual. Fans can still expect to see multiple characters making illegal deals, claiming birthrights, and scrambling as their deceptions are revealed this upcoming week on the soap.

Along with those storylines, viewers will see the tension between Jada, Shawn, Talia, and Belle growing to a boiling point; danger finding Ava, Harris, Rafe, and Tripp during their search for Susan Banks; and the fallout of Sarah's decision to hide her daughter's paternity from Xander. Right now, the biggest plotlines involve Alex finding out he's Victor's son, Sarah's complicated relationship with Xander and Rex, and Gwen revealing she knows about Leo and Dimitri's affair.

For fans who are curious to know, here's what is going to happen on "Days of Our Lives" the week of October 2, 2023.