The Family War Dianne Feinstein Battled Before Her Death, Explained

Upon the announcement of her death on September 29, California Senator Dianne Feinstein received accolades from all over the political world. Hilary Clinton honored her on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, "She blazed trails for women in politics and found a life's calling in public service." Feinstein was elected in 1992 and was the longest-serving woman in the Senate.

But along with praise for her political prowess, there have been rehashings of her personal family drama. Feinstein was married to financier Richard C. Blum, who died in February 2022, leaving behind an estate rumored to be worth $1 billion.

Feinstein's daughter, Katherine Feinstein, acting on her mother's behalf, has been in and out of court, fighting for the right to access the funds. At every stage, they have gone up against Blum's three daughters from a previous marriage, and his former business partners, who are currently in control of the estate. At the time of Feinstein's death, the battle raged on.