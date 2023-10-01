Why Hulk Hogan And His Ex Linda Split After 24 Years Of Marriage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hulk Hogan and Linda Claridge, also known as Linda Hogan, tied the knot on December 18, 1983, becoming an adored couple within the wrestling community. Key figures and colleagues of Hulk, such as the late Andre The Giant and co-founder of the modern WWE, Vince McMahon, were present for the big day. The two welcomed their first child, daughter Brooke, in May 1988, followed by son Nick, in July 1990. Claridge appeared happy throughout the years while she supported her husband in the ring and on camera in films such as the "Thunder In Paradise" franchise. The couple showcased their family life in the VH1 series, "Hogan Knows Best" for four seasons. Sadly, like many celebrity marriages that face an uphill battle, Claridge made the decision to file for divorce after filming wrapped in 2007.

Their split was anything but amicable. Claridge hurled several accusations of infidelity at Hogan, something that we know can make or break even the happiest marriages. In more damning claims, she said there was abuse in their home. The pair battled it out in the courtroom for almost two years before finalizing their divorce in July 2009, concluding over two decades of marriage.