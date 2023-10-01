Who's The Most Underrated Member Of The Royal Family? Here's What Fans Had To Say

Royal fans are often busy following the latest drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle or keeping tabs on the latest trip taken by Prince William and Kate Middleton. After all, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince and Princess of Wales are constantly in the headlines. But that doesn't mean other members of the royal family don't have their share of fans as well.

We asked our readers on Facebook which member of the royal family is the most underrated. While there were a few mentions of everyone from Prince Harry to the corgis formerly owned by the late Queen Elizabeth II, two names were repeated over and over again in the comments: Princess Anne and Princess Sophie.

Both working royals, these two women might not take center stage very often and they might not hog the spotlight, but they sure do shine in the minds and hearts of people who follow the goings-on of the British royal family.