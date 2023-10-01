The Dark Days Of Our Lives Storyline Lindsay Arnold Had The Most Fun With

The possession storyline, originally involving Marlena in 1994, returned to "Days of Our Lives" in 2021 to much controversy with the fans. The devil first possessed Doug Williams (Bill Hayes), then Marlena, until it was presumably defeated a few months later. However, the devil wasn't done with Salem, and it also possessed Johnny Dimera (Carson Boatman) and Allie before finally being vanquished. In an interview with Daytime Confidential, portrayer Lindsay Arnold dished about why the devil storyline was her favorite to play.

"I felt like the devil was the first time I had three or four months where I was not going to set and crying. I was going to set and having fun," she told the outlet. "I got to be evil. I felt there wasn't a ton of heaviness for me, because I was playing this emotionless entity."

Arnold went on to detail that most of her other storylines, like her pregnancy, were very emotionally draining to act, so it was a nice change of pace to be able to let go and focus on something a bit more supernatural.