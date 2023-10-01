Why Mark Wahlberg Nearly Passed On The Film That Skyrocketed His Acting Career

It only takes one pivotal role to change an actor's life forever. For instance, Mark Wahlberg, who got his start in the rap group "Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch" almost turned down the leading role in Paul Thomas Anderson's 1997 film "Boogie Nights." Thankfully for him, he took the leap — and it was this project that catapulted him to leading man status in Hollywood.

In "Boogie Nights," Eddie Adams (played by Wahlberg) transforms into the one and only "Dirk Diggler," climbing the ranks of the 1970s porn industry in Los Angeles. When the film hit theaters, it received an R rating for its abundant sex scenes and depictions of drug use. It was also designated an instant classic, receiving universally positive reviews.

For Anderson, scriptwriting and casting are more or less the same. In an interview with Charlie Rose, the "There Will Be Blood" director revealed that he usually writes parts for his actor friends, or sometimes other creatives he admires from a distance. However, Dirk Diggler wasn't initially intended for Mark Wahlberg. In fact, Anderson joked that Wahlberg came off as arrogant and rude in their first meeting, recalling, "I said, 'So, you know, have you read the script?' And he said, 'Well, to be honest, I've only read 30 pages.'" Wahlberg wasn't immediately sold on Anderson, either — afraid of being typecast as a guy in his underwear rather than a serious actor, he almost passed on the role.