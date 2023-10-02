A Look Back At The Strange Drama Between Tom Cruise And Justin Bieber

In one corner, we have a world-famous music artist covered in tattoos and wearing the latest designer clothes. In the other stands one of the most iconic actors of our time who has a decades-spanning career. Yep, it's as strange a match as it sounds. Celebrities having beef with one another is nothing new, but the drama between Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise threw us all for a loop.

Bieber is known for rising to fame in the late 2000s after videos of him singing went viral on YouTube. His impressive vocal range, stylish dance moves, and unforgettable fashion helped to propel Bieber into teen idol status. In 2020, he became the youngest solo artist to have an album top the Billboard's Hot 100 seven times, per MTV.

Tom Cruise has been known as Hollywood's leading man since the 1980s. Cruise has starred in many blockbuster action movie franchises, including "Top Gun," "Jack Reacher," and "Mission Impossible," just to name a few (via IMDb). You might not think these two would run in the same circles, let alone have a problem with the other, but they had the most unlikely of feuds.

From a challenge issued on social media to hilarious deepfakes, here's a look back at all the weirdness that was the drama between Cruise and Bieber.