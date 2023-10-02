Kate Vs. Meghan: Who Wore It Worst? Fans Weigh In On Their Similar Outfits

The royal family has long been associated with fashion. From Queen Elizabeth's handbags and hats to Princess Diana's couture gowns, fans of all things Buckingham Palace have always watched to see what new and fabulous items they can admire and emulate.

When Kate Middleton entered the picture as the girlfriend, future wife of William, Prince of Wales, royal fashion entered a new stratosphere. With her pulse on young and fresh designers, there was so much more to see. Then, Prince Harry introduced Meghan Markle as his love interest, and an extra element was added to the mix.

Not only are they married to royalty, but the sisters-in-law also share an interest in fashion. However, each has her own individual style, frequently sparking debates that compare and contrast their wardrobe choices. Royal watchers are often divided on their opinions, especially when the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex turn up at different events wearing outfits that mimic what the other wore.