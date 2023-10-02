Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Is Growing Up To Be Skillful On The Court Like Her Mom

Tennis star Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, have started a beautiful family during their eight-year relationship. They began dating in 2015 and welcomed their first daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., or Olympia for short, in September 2017. Williams went through a life-threatening childbirth, nearly losing her life to blood clots that had traveled to her lungs. Thankfully, she bounced back. On November 16, 2017, the new parents walked down the aisle and have since gone to welcome a second daughter in August 2023, whom they named Adira River. While it's far too early to predict which pursuits little Adira will enjoy, Olympia has seemingly taken after her legendary mother.

In addition to being an excited and eager big sister, Olympia is beginning to showcase her moves on the tennis court. Olympia and Williams started practicing together in July 2020, sharing a sweet Instagram photo of them in matching playing gear. Olympia kicked off her lessons in the sport in October 2020 when she was just three years old. Williams told People that while she wasn't initially thrilled to put her toddler in classes, she felt it was the only safe activity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Olympia has shown off her skills on the court, an indicator that she could be a major tennis star in the future.