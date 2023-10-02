Prince William Vs. Kate Middleton: Fans Are In Agreement About Who Prince George Resembles The Most

The question was posed to The List's readers: which parent, Prince William or Kate Middleton, do you think Prince George resembles most? Sorry, mom, but it looks like royal fans are in agreement — out of all the responses we received, nearly half believed that Prince George is the spitting image of his dad. A handful of comments gave their vote to the princess, and the rest said a different family member entirely.

Some fans were a bit more generous and stated that he resembles both Prince William and Kate. However, those fans usually tacked on that the young prince just looks so much more like his father. Others couldn't spot the likeness in either. "He doesn't look like either one of them, but probably Prince William," one response read, giving dad the edge once more. As far as specific features, a fan speculated that Prince George's mouth "is just like" his grandfather's, King Charles. Another found that Prince George looks more like his grand-uncle, Prince Andrew, than either of his parents.

There was an unofficial nominee for whom Prince George resembles most who drew a lot of support from royal fans. Many pointed out that Prince George bears an almost uncanny resemblance to Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer.