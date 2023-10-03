A Look Back At Jenna Ortega's Stint On Days Of Our Lives

Jenna Ortega is by far one of the most talked-about actors in the entertainment industry, both her fans and critics alike can't get over her talent in front of the cameras. Not only is she one of the biggest names in Hollywood, but she's also one of the hardest-working ones, too. Despite her young and tender age though, Ortega also gets it. She knows that the industry isn't for everyone, and that's why she's very careful and cautious with the advice that she's given on a daily basis. She told the Wall Street Journal in 2023, "I try to only listen to people who are genuinely in my life and care for me and are supportive of me. It's really important just to remember that all that stuff isn't real as soon as you turn your phone off."

That maturity may stem from the fact that Ortega has been acting for longer than most of her fans even realize. Actually, she even had a short stint on the hit daytime television soap "Days of Our Lives" that not many fans know about.