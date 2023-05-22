Camila Banus' Heartbreaking Reason For Leaving Days Of Our Lives

Many "Days of Our Lives" viewers were shocked to hear the news that actor Camila Banus was leaving the soap opera and the role of Gabi Hernandez behind. Banus announced this in early May 2023, revealing that she had love for the sudser, but she was ready to move on to a new chapter. The fan-favorite explained to TODAY that working on the show was hard work, and took a toll on her physically and emotionally. Banus also admitted that she wanted to honor her late father, who died by suicide, by exploring her goals.

"I did it for me and the dreams that surpassed "Days of Our Lives." I did for my family: past, present, and future. I did it for my dad, in honor of the person he thought I could be — but never could see me become," the actor explained. "I had always spoken to my dad about my dreams. He knew my ultimate goal is to create amazing stories and cultivate characters — to be on the big screen ... He didn't stay to see his dreams realized — the depression took over. I need to reach mine for him, and me, and our family," she added.

Banus went on to reveal that she knows her father would be proud of her. Of course, the actor has some personal goals as well.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.