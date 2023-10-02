The Time Ivanka Trump And Chelsea Clinton Came To Malia Obama's Defense

When Malia Obama's college experience was being highly publicized for all to see, Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump were having none of it. Ivanka tweeted: "Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits."

Chelsea's tweet was surprisingly similar: "Malia Obama's private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better." Notably, they both point to Malia's status as a private citizen, which is probably something they can both relate to. Malia didn't choose to be a public figure — her father did. His fame should not interfere with her personal decisions. Unfortunately, that seems to be the last time Ivanka had Malia's back. When Malia was caught drinking wine with her friends in 2019, Trump's silence was palpable. Even though Chelsea reiterated her stance on Malia's right to privacy on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ivanka stayed tight-lipped on the matter.

Chelsea and Ivanka weren't the only first daughters to show their support. The daughters of former president George W. Bush, Jenna Bush-Hager and Barbara Bush, wrote an open letter for the Obama sisters in 2012, published in Time. "Enjoy college," they wrote. "As most of the world knows, we did. And you won't have the weight of the world on your young shoulders anymore. Explore your passions. Learn who you are. Make mistakes — you are allowed to."