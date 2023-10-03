What The Cast Of Skins Is Doing Today

Out of all the iconic teen shows from back in the day, England produced some of the best. Whether you were into the supernatural aspect of "Misfits," the intense cringe "The Inbetweeners" brought, or the hilarious and romantic "Gavin & Stacey," the noughties brought some great entertainment from across the pond. Now that streaming services are bringing back some of these binge-worthy shows, you can take a trip back through time and spot several of the breakout stars that got their start on '00s British television.

E4's "Skins" was one of those shows that highlighted vicarious thrills and relatable teen problems, making it a favorite among young adults. It ran from 2007 until 2013 and had three generations, swapping out the cast every two years to spotlight entirely new circumstances within a group of Bristol-based teenagers who are always getting into trouble.

It was also a highly controversial show and often depicted sexual content, drug and alcohol use, and mental health issues of young people, which is partly why the American version of the show never took off. That said, the series that aired in the U.K. remains a captivating product of its time that launched several careers, so here's what the cast of "Skins" is doing today.