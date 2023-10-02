How Do Bruce Willis' Oldest Daughters Feel About Their Stepmom Emma Heming?

Bruce Willis is famous for his illustrious Hollywood career, boasting a filmography that spans over 100 movies. Yet, perhaps even more impressive is his role as a devoted father to five daughters. The star welcomed three of his kids, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, when he was married to fellow actor Demi Moore. Willis and Moore called it quits in 1998, finalizing their divorce two years later.

In 2007, Bruce entered a new chapter of his life when he met Emma Heming, whom he married in 2009. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Mabel, in 2012, followed by Evelyn in 2014. Despite their dad moving on, Willis' first three daughters had no problem accepting Heming into their lives. The entire group, including Moore, spends significant time together, and, as a source told People, are "one happy family."

The dynamics of this blended family took an unexpected turn in 2022 when Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder affecting speech. About a year later, a statement from the family disclosed that the actor is battling frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD, a rare form of dementia resulting from neuron damage in the brain's frontal and temporal lobes. FTD has no cure. As he battles with the progressive condition, Willis' adult daughters, along with his ex and current wife, have united to support him through the challenging journey.