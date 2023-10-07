Elyse Myers: 13 Facts About The TikTok Comedian

It's not hyperbole to describe Elyse Myers' rise as nothing short of meteoric. Back in 2021, Myers was hardly a celebrity: living in Nebraska with her husband, Jonas, and their young son, August, Myers worked a regular job while posting videos on social media — mainly for her own benefit — until one of those videos went viral, pretty much instantly. Within hours, that video had racked up thousands of views, then millions.

Fast forward to the present, where Myers is now a beloved comedy star with a serious social media following that includes 6.8 million on TikTok and another 3.2 million on Instagram. It's not uncommon for one of her videos to be seen by millions of eyeballs, providing her with a giant platform allowing her to reach more people than she ever could have possibly imagined. As she came to realize the power she wielded with that platform, Myers made a conscious decision to use it to spread a message of positivity, inclusiveness, and acceptance, sharing her own struggles with anxiety, ADHD, depression, and other issues related to mental health. "I think that the most common response I see in the comments that starts a conversation between strangers is, oh, my gosh, I thought I was the only one," Myers told NPR.

As her popularity continues to grow and her reach keeps expanding, read on to learn more about Elyse Myers and discover 13 facts about the TikTok comedian.