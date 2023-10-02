Why Snoop Dogg Doesn't Get Involved In Martha Stewart's Love Life

As far as celebrity friendships go, Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg probably have the most unlikely — it even rivals Barack Obama's unexpected bond with Bruce Springsteen. Stewart and Snoop met in 2008 on an episode of her cooking show, hit it off while making mashed potatoes, and have remained a dynamic duo ever since. "When you work with someone like Snoop, it's like having a sidekick. How great it is," the television personality told People.

Over the years, the pair have teamed up to co-host cooking shows and the annual Puppy Bowl. They even participated in the memorable Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber. What's more, Snoop says Martha Stewart is the inspiration behind his ice cream brand, Dr. Bombay. "She was always explaining to me about being in different department stores, having a cookbook, expanding my business, doing different things to diversify my portfolio," he told TMZ. "She showed me how to excel at what I'm doing."

Although they've gotten to know each other pretty well since 2008, there's one thing Snoop Dogg won't get involved in: Martha Stewart's love life. "She's picky," he explained in a conversation with Insider. Here's what else we know about why dating is an off-limits conversation for the long-time friends and collaborators.