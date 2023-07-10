Why Martha Stewart Isn't Looking For A Serious Romance Anytime Soon

In 2023, Martha Stewart is single and thriving. Over the years, the 81-year-old lifestyle mogul has had her fair share of love and dalliances: She had a 29-year marriage with publisher Andrew Stewart from 1961 to 1990 and has also been linked to television host Larry King, software billionaire Charles Simonyi, actor Anthony Hopkins, and more. Stewart is known to enjoy posting the occasional thirst trap on social media, and she stunned on the cover of Sports Illustrated's May 2023 swimsuit issue, so it's no wonder why she has plenty of suitors to this day.

All that said, Stewart is more than happy to be on her own for now and focus on her career; she finds it difficult to balance working hard and having a boyfriend. However, when the icon is feeling romantic again, she has her list of established red and green flags to help her determine who's really worthy. Stewart also has a few crushes already (Pete Davidson and Brad Pitt, to name a few) and she's not afraid to gush about them publicly.