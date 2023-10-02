Samuel Affleck Is Quickly Catching Up To Mom Jennifer Garner's Height In New Photo

Whether you know her from "Alias," from Capital One Venture Card commercials, or from her Instagram pretend cooking show, you're pretty much guaranteed to love Jennifer Garner. She's one of the most consistently unproblematic celebrities around.

Garner has three kids with her ex-husband Ben Affleck — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Since Affleck is now married to Jennifer Lopez, Garner has a co-parenting relationship with Lopez too. And Garner has worked to keep her three kids out of the spotlight; she even helped get a law passed that prevents paparazzi from harassing celebrity's kids; it's been in place for a decade now.

But on a recent outing in Santa Monica, we got a chance to see Garner with her son. Samuel is now 11, and it looks like he's well on his way to catching up to and surpassing his mom in height. Kids — they grow up so fast! It would make sense, both his parents are tall. Garner is 5'8", and Affleck is 6'4".