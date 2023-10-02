Lexi Ainsworth's Positive Attitude Post-General Hospital Makes Us Miss Her Even More

Lexi Ainsworth played Kristina Corinthos Davis on "General Hospital" for a combined total of 10 years, much to the delight of viewers. Ainsworth's popularity in the role made it all the more astonishing for her to no longer be on the cast, as the showrunners found someone new to take over. The new Kristina actor, Kate Mansi, has done a decent job stepping into the existing character, but it's an entirely different portrayal.

Viewers have taken to social media since Ainstworth's exit, expressing their disappointment in the decision to recast Kristina. One fan tweeted, "I really feel for Lexi Ainsworth. No shade to Kate Mansi, but Kristina didn't need to be recast smh." Another viewer echoed that sentiment, tweeting, "This Kristina recast sits very wrong. Lexi Ainsworth is a wonderful actress with a special chemistry with her Davis women."

Ainsworth hasn't made a ton of noise about her departure in recent months, but thankfully for fans of the Emmy winner, she's opening up about her exit. In an interview with Soap Opera News, Ainsworth had nothing but positive remarks to say about her successor. "[Mansi is] going to make it her own, and as she should, because she has something new to bring to it, which I think could be really exciting for the fans to see, taking it in another direction," Ainsworth said.