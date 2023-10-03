The Iconic Romcom Wedding Dress Reese Witherspoon Stole From Set

Reese Witherspoon is super proud of her Southern heritage. She was born in New Orleans, and she spent much of her childhood in Nashville. The actor wrote her memoir, "Whiskey in a Teacup," about the lessons she learned about life while growing up in the South, and Witherspoon even launched a clothing line inspired by her heritage. So it makes total sense that she starred in the 2002 romcom "Sweet Home Alabama."

One of the most memorable moments in the movie is the closing scene when Witherspoon's character Melanie Smooter ditches her wedding to Andrew Hennings, played by Patrick Dempsey, to run through the rain out onto the beach to the love of her life Jake Perry, played by Josh Lucas. They fight, and they kiss in slow motion — it's romcom gold.

Over 20 years after making the movie, Witherspoon talked about it on "The Drew Barrymore Show." She talked about how special it was to shoot that scene, saying, "I remember thinking, 'This is such a crazy, amazing moment. I'm going to remember this forever.'" Then, to the gasps of both Barrymore and the audience, she revealed that she still has the wedding dress from that iconic scene.