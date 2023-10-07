Angie Harmon's Oldest Daughter Is All Grown Up And Stunning

Angie Harmon and her ex-husband, NFL alum Jason Sehorn, have three daughters: Finley Faith, Avery Grace, and Emery Hope Sehorn. The eldest, Finley, arrived on October 14, 2003, and her birth would be the start of the model-turned-actor's journey into motherhood — an experience that has forever changed her world.

"I had a job and career, but then I became a mom, and that became my top priority," Harmon told AARP in 2022. "After 'Rizzoli & Isles' ended in 2016, I told the girls I wouldn't work on a show that took me away from them like that. And I haven't." The decision to relocate her family was not easy, but it was the right one. "They're smart, brutally intelligent, and wickedly funny, but they're not hard," Harmon told Charlotte Magazine about her daughters in 2023. "There's still a softness to them."

Finley Faith Sehorn is all these things, but some qualities set her apart from her sisters. Meet Angie Harmon's eldest daughter, the beautiful and bright young woman who was raised with values and away from the spotlight. And yes, she's basically her model mom's doppelgänger.