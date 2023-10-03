What The Cast Of Almost Famous Looks Like Today

When it comes to classic movies of the 2000s, few are quite as iconic as "Almost Famous." The film follows a teenage music journalist, William (Patrick Fugit), who lands a gig writing a feature on the band Stillwater for Rolling Stone. While writing the piece, he meets Russell (Billy Crudup), the band's lead singer, and Penny Lane (Kate Hudson), a hardcore groupie. The film is a coming-of-age tale that piles on the nostalgia for the bygone days of '70s rock and roll.

With an all-star cast that also includes Frances McDormand, Anna Paquin, Zooey Deschanel, and Jimmy Fallon, "Almost Famous" is one of those movies that sticks with you long after you see it. As of 2023, the film is 23 years old. If you watched this film when you were young, you may be wondering what became of the cast. Let's take a look at what they are all up to today.