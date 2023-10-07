What The Cast Of Hangin' With Mr. Cooper Is Doing Today
Primetime television for Black-centered families garnered popularity thanks to the now-controversial "The Cosby Show." While the series ran throughout most of the '80s, it didn't stop other networks from striving to achieve what NBC had their hands on. As a result, we saw a slew of Black-centric sitcoms like "Family Matters" and "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" get the green light to carry the torch that "The Cosby Show" had left. In addition to "Full House," ABC had churned out another notable sitcom that ran for the better part of the '90s.
Comedian Mark Curry found sitcom success in 1992 when he played the basketball star-turned-Oakland high school teacher-slash-basketball coach, Mark Cooper, in "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper." With known acts such as Holly Robinson Peete and Raven-Symoné joining the fray, the ABC show loosely based on Curry's reality as an ex-basketball star was on its way to becoming a massive hit. According to an ET interview, Curry had fond memories of filming. "We were a team," he recalled. "I kind of approached it like it was a hoop team, you know, and we had so much fun."
Through several memorable characters, the show successfully launched the careers of those involved. Though it's been more than three decades since its conception, many of its cast are still thriving. Whether it be becoming Disney's leading star of the 2000s or transitioning to voiceover work for popular animated series, here is what the cast of "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper" is doing today.
Mark Curry remained a notable stand-up comedian
From opening for the Wayan brothers to having his own primetime television slot on ABC, Mark Curry has maintained a fruitful career after playing the jovial Mark Cooper in "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper." Through showcasing his abilities to grab the attention of those across the world, Curry wasted no time getting himself acquainted in Hollywood as Curry had numerous gigs lined up year-by-year, ranging from "The Fanatics" to "Dawg." Once the 2010s rolled around, the Oakland native began to find consistent work guest-starring in sitcoms such as "See Dad Run" and "In the Cut."
His appearances on notable television aren't uncommon. What may come as a shock, however, is that he still has a passion for doing stand-up. When he is not posting about proper first-date etiquette or the numerous ventures his daughters are embarking on, he is promoting his latest shows and appearances to his 314,000 followers (and counting) on Instagram. On August 22, 2023, he took to his Instagram to announce that he'd be going on tour with another notable comedian, Katt Williams, with the caption "Coming to a city near you ... LIKE WHAT!" Aside from the several accolades he garnered throughout his career, it is great to see that our favorite fictional high school teacher has maintained his goofy personality.
Holly Robinson Peete became a devoted spokesperson for autism
Before playing the roommate-turned-love interest, Vanessa Russell, in "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper," Holly Robinson Peete was known for her role as Officer Judy Hoffs in "21 Jump Street." Though her inclusion in the ABC sitcom only added to her status, Robinson Peete continued to find success through series like "For Your Love," "Like Family," and "Love, Inc." She also ventured into reality television along with numerous Hallmark movies, which all proved to be beneficial for her career as she's still maintained relevance throughout the years.
Aside from acting, Robinson has since transitioned into a devoted wife and mother. From marrying Rodney Peete in 1995, Robinson gave birth to four children. Her son, Rodney Peete Jr., would later be diagnosed with autism, which she revealed in an interview with People. Since his diagnosis, Robinson made it her mission to be a spokesperson for the disorder. So much so that it even trickled into her career. In an episode of the 2023 re-adaptation of "The Proud Family," Robinson voiced Dr. Lord, a doctor who diagnosed BeBe with autism.
During an interview with Today, the actress spoke about how important the role was in altering the stigma behind the disorder. "When we got the diagnosis for autism, it was something we called 'The Never Day' ... It was a really sad day," she detailed. "So, I got to recreate and reimagine what it would've been like if we got the autism diagnosis in a better way. A more hopeful way."
Raven-Symoné became a household name
When she was only three years old, Raven-Symoné found notable success playing Denise Huxtable's stepdaughter, Olivia Kendall, on "The Cosby Show." Since her infectious personality served her well on the NBC series, producers for "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper" sought after Raven to play the quick-witted daughter of Geneva Lee, Nicole Lee.
Aside from starring alongside Eddie Murphy in "Doctor Dolittle," Raven became one of Disney's iconic leading actresses following the show's demise. From voicing Monique in "Kim Possible" to playing Galleria in "The Cheetah Girls," Raven found herself mirroring Mark Curry by starring in her own sitcom titled "That's So Raven," where she played the teenage psychic Raven Baxter. Despite its instant success, Raven eventually departed from Disney to pursue other ventures. In 2017, however, Raven returned to Disney to star in and produce "Raven's Home."
In a 2022 interview with them magazine, Raven touched on how thankful she's found notable success as a child, teenager, and adult. "I was told a long time ago, 'Every day in your life is a page in your book, and you want to make sure that whoever reads the book later on, you're not embarrassed by anything,'" she revealed. "And that's cool, that all those different age brackets can read through my book. I got a couple volumes, and I'm only 36 years old. So, that's really cool." With the success of "Raven's Home," it's clear that our favorite fictional psychic isn't slowing down anytime soon.
Dawnn Lewis found staying power through voice-acting
From getting her start in "A Different World," Dawnn Lewis upheld a widely spread career in entertainment. Despite her short-lived appearances on the show — leaving only after two seasons — many of us remember her portrayal of the music teacher Robin Dumars in "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper." Following her departure, Lewis kept herself busy, guest-starring in sitcoms like "The Steve Harvey Show," "The Jamie Foxx Show," and "Girlfriends."
What's more notable, however, is her illustrious voice-acting career. Mirroring the likes of voice actresses like Tara Strong, Lewis found herself picking up gigs in animated cartoon series such as "Spider-Man: The Animated Series," "The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy," "Regular Show," and "Rick and Morty." Aside from cartoons, Lewis also has voice credits in video games such as "World of Warcraft" and "Fallout 76."
Voice acting appeared to be somewhat of a calling for the working actress-slash-musician. During her appearance on the "Byron Scott Podcast," Lewis explained why she was drawn to the work of a voice actor. "I think animation is the most fun for me because I get to be people you would never hire me to physically be if you were looking at me," she revealed. "I get to be monsters, robots, seven-year-old boys, you know, 80-year-old Jewish men ... It's a lot of fun."
Omar Gooding has since ventured into music alongside his acting career
In "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper," Omar Gooding played the athletic yet dense Earvin Rodman. Unlike his fictional counterpart's shortcomings in academics, Gooding has seen nothing but success since the show's demise. The Los Angeles native quickly found work following the show's finale in 1997, starring alongside Taj Mowry in "Smart Guy." By 2001, Gooding would land his most notable role, playing Sweetpea in the Los Angeles-inspired "Baby Boy."Though Gooding's focus appeared to be on films, 2012 saw the actor find sitcom success again playing Anthony Stallworth in "Family Time."
As of 2023, you can find the actor playing the doting father in Disney's "Saturdays." When he's not acting, he's indulging in a favorite pastime he shared with his late father since he was young. According to his Instagram, as of this writing, Gooding is en route to releasing a full-length hip-hop studio album. This may not come as a shock to those following his career closely since he released an album titled "The Excuse" in 2019, which displayed his creative talents in the genre. Although acting has been his calling, Gooding appeared on Sirius XM's "Sway In The Morning" in 2023 to make it known that despite his success on a Disney channel original, he's no slouch when it comes to his pen game. "I'm still doing music, man," he revealed. "I know we got to do that on another interview 'cause we came to talk about 'Saturdays.'"
Nell Carter died from heart disease in 2003
Far before playing the beloved principal Pamela Jane Moore in "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper," Nell Carter was a prolific actress throughout the '80s. From catching her big break in "Gimme a Break!" Carter went on to sustain a lengthy career following the show's demise. Her time on "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper" only solidified her talents as an actress, as she went on to guest-star in a slew of projects like "Sparks," "Fakin' Da Funk," "Touched by an Angel," and "Reba."
Though Carter experienced the wondrous heights of fame, health issues would play a role in her passing in 2003. In addition to her prior substance abuse issues, Carter was also a diabetic. According to a 2001 interview with USA Today, Carter opened up about her reaction to the diagnosis (via CNN)."When I first found out I had diabetes, I denied it," she explained. "Being a diabetic was not what I thought of as being normal, and I feared the stigma of having to take medicine and having people stick me with a needle." Despite suffering a brain aneurysm in 1992, all seemed well for the actor. Carter, however, tragically died on January 23, 2003. While reports weren't sure of the cause of death at the time, it was later revealed that Carter suffered from an underlying heart disease.
Christopher Carter has since shifted his focus towards commercials
As the son of Robert Hooks and Nancy Carter, Christopher Carter was born into show business. From guest-starring in notable sitcoms like "The Cosby Show" and "A Different World," Carter found steady success on "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper," where he played Andre Bailis. Despite his inclusion being relatively short-lived — only starring in two seasons — it was his most consistent role to date. Following his departure from the show, Carter would guest-star in other cult classics of the '90s, such as "Boy Meets World" and "Sister, Sister."
Aside from his on-screen talents, Carter dabbled in voice acting work as well. With his first major gig having voice credits on "CBS Storybreak," Carter went on to voice various characters in "Kid 'n' Play," "Mighty Max," and "The Proud Family." After 2001, however, his whereabouts became more obscured. This was partly due to Carter's want to pursue a higher education. After graduating from UCLA in 2008, it appears that the actor has since returned to voice acting. According to his Voice123 profile, Carter's voiceover work expanded into commercials for companies. Though Carter has surely received work since he departed from Hollywood, it seems that the former actor has since decided to live a life away from the limelight.
Marquise Wilson transitioned into a locally-known chef
From starring in ABC's "TGIF" and "A Different World," Marquise Wilson went on to play the young intrusive next-door neighbor, Tyler Foster, in "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper." Despite it being his most notable role, Wilson achieved some success as an actor following his departure from the show. Throughout the rest of the '90s, Wilson guest-starred in several television shows such as "Touched by an Angel," "NYPD Blue," and "Good vs Evil." The actor continued on this trajectory for the better part of the 2000s, and by 2015, Wilson found some steady work as a recurring character in the drama, "Karma."
Though his transition after "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper" wasn't generally the lengthiest run, it didn't stop Wilson from pursuing entrepreneurial success. From owning a clothing line known as Canna-wear Clothing to working closely with the production company, Victory Productions, the former actor has since moved into more lucrative ventures. None, however, are as impressive as his skills as a chef. According to his Instagram, Wilson has a restaurant named Oneway Catering, based in South Central Los Angeles. When he's not posting selfies, he's showing the various dishes he's prepared as a locally known chef, and he's no slouch either. With dishes ranging from pulled pork baked potatoes to fried tilapia, it seems his love for food has transcended his love for acting.
Sandra Quarterman strayed away from the limelight
The '90s proved to be fruitful for Sandra Quarterman as she was able to find massive success as an actress. After getting her big break in the soap opera "All My Children," Quarterman went on to guest star in several films before portraying Geneva Lee in "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper." Though she'd already been established, her portrayal of Mark Cooper's cousin resonated with viewers as it became her most notable role. Following the show's finale, Quarterman continued to snag short supporting roles in television series like "The Practice" and "Any Day Now." It wasn't until 1999 that Quarterman found consistent work playing the recurring Major Lynne Reese in "Strange World."
While Quarterman spent the early 2000s guest-starring in television dramas, work started to slow down for the actress. After starring in "American Dreams" and "Without a Trace," it appeared that Quarterman took a well-deserved step away from the limelight to chase personal feats. In 2007, a video surfaced online of Quarterman reading poetry at The World Stage in Los Angeles, California. Despite her apparent gifts in entertainment, it seems that the actress has kept a serious low profile since then — opting to live her life in private rather than in the public eye.
Roger E. Mosley died from injuries sustained in a car crash
With an illustrious resume under his belt, many forget that Roger E. Mosley had a recurring role as Coach Ricketts in "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper." Coming from the success of his portrayal of Theodore Calvin in "Magnum, P.I." Mosley only continued to propel forward. After playing the hardened high school basketball coach, Mosley went on to star in shows like "RoboCop," "In the House," and "Rude Awakening." Though Mosley remained busy throughout the 2000s, Mosley took a break following his appearance on "FCU: Fact Checkers Unit." By 2019, he returned to the big screen, starring in the reprisal of "Magnum P.I."
Unfortunately, on August 6, 2022, his daughter Ch-a Mosley took to Facebook to reveal that the actor was in critical condition after a devastating car crash. On August 7, 2022, Ch-a Mosly shared a sad update: The 83-year-old actor died from the injuries he sustained in the accident. "Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your 'coach Mosley,' your 'TC' from 'Magnum P.I,' passed away at 1:17 am. He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man," she wrote. "He would hate any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy."
Steve White is still an active comedian
From snagging his most notable role as Ahmad in Spike Lee's "Do the Right Thing," Steve White went on to play Mark Cooper's ex-roommate-turned-sportswriter, Steve Warner, in "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper." Although he only lasted for one season, that didn't stop White's career as a prolific actor-slash-comedian from reaching new heights. Following his departure from "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper," White continued to guest-star in sitcoms like "Martin," "The Jamie Foxx Show," and "Phil of the Future."
After 2006, however, he began to book less roles. Although he made guest appearances in "Playin' for Love" and "Parental Discretion Advised," the actor appeared to have transitioned from a working actor to a devoted family man. According to his social media profiles, White also became a dedicated man of comedy. When he's not posting funny pictures of himself and his adorable children on Facebook, he's promoting his latest appearances. From traveling to New York City to Florida, the former actor appears to be in high demand. Alongside a few laugh-inducing status updates like "I just said on stage, 'I want to die of old age!' Be safe out there y'all!" White has kept his childish, comedic side of himself. While he may not be acting as much, it is great to see that White is still indulging in one of his passions.