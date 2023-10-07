What The Cast Of Hangin' With Mr. Cooper Is Doing Today

Primetime television for Black-centered families garnered popularity thanks to the now-controversial "The Cosby Show." While the series ran throughout most of the '80s, it didn't stop other networks from striving to achieve what NBC had their hands on. As a result, we saw a slew of Black-centric sitcoms like "Family Matters" and "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" get the green light to carry the torch that "The Cosby Show" had left. In addition to "Full House," ABC had churned out another notable sitcom that ran for the better part of the '90s.

Comedian Mark Curry found sitcom success in 1992 when he played the basketball star-turned-Oakland high school teacher-slash-basketball coach, Mark Cooper, in "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper." With known acts such as Holly Robinson Peete and Raven-Symoné joining the fray, the ABC show loosely based on Curry's reality as an ex-basketball star was on its way to becoming a massive hit. According to an ET interview, Curry had fond memories of filming. "We were a team," he recalled. "I kind of approached it like it was a hoop team, you know, and we had so much fun."

Through several memorable characters, the show successfully launched the careers of those involved. Though it's been more than three decades since its conception, many of its cast are still thriving. Whether it be becoming Disney's leading star of the 2000s or transitioning to voiceover work for popular animated series, here is what the cast of "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper" is doing today.