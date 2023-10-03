Body Language Expert Breaks Down Donald Trump's 'On Brand' Behavior During Fraud Trial

On Monday, October 2, 2023, former President Donald Trump appeared in a Manhattan courthouse to hear the opening statements of his civil fraud trial. The trial is the result of New York Attorney General Letitia James' claim that the politician and his sons were running their businesses in a fraudulent manner. In September 2022, James filed a massive $250 million lawsuit against Trump, per ABC News. If he's found guilty, Trump could be banned from conducting business in the state of New York.

The trial kicked off in a big way. Never one to shy away from self-promotion, Trump, who's running for president again in 2024, told cameras outside the courthouse that the trial was an attempt to smear his name before the election. "This has to do with election interference, plain and simple," Trump stated, according to CNN. "They're trying to damage me, so I don't do as well as I'm doing in the election."

Trump's trademark bluster died down a bit as the opening statements began, but his body told a different story. According to Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," Trump remained as furious and combative as ever as the opening statements rolled in. "Trump is definitely doing his best to remain composed," Ponce told The List exclusively. "Image is everything to him — and for him to sit there, not in control of the situation or narrative — definitely makes him uncomfortable."