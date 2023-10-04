What The Cast Of Nickelodeon's Naked Brother's Band Looks Like Today
The hit Nickelodeon musical mockumentary show, "The Naked Brothers Band," was a highly clever sitcom that told the fictional story of two children playing in a band that made it to massive success. Created by actress Polly Draper, the real-life mother of the two main characters, the show featured some extremely musically talented children across its three-season run. In fact, according to The Hollywood Reporter, stars Nat and Alex Wolff actually wrote much of the music featured on the show themselves. "If you're going for [fame], you're going to get lost. And I think a lot what happens to teen stars, and what happens to people, and they get just lost," Nat told the outlet in 2013 when discussing his journey after the show ended.
But where is the rest of the cast from the show now? While some former "NBB" stars have chosen to step away from the limelight, others have found major success in showbusiness. Here is everything you need to know about what the cast of "The Naked Brothers Band" looks like today.
Nat Wolff landed some blockbuster hits
In "The Naked Brothers Band," Nat Wolff played a fictionalized version of himself, the lead singer of the band and main character of the show. Five years after "The Naked Brothers Band" ended, he went off to play the supporting character of Isaac, a cancer survivor and best friend to the main character Augustus, in the 2014 hit film "The Fault in Our Stars." Wolff had another major gig with another John Green project, this time starring as the lead character Quentin in 2015's "Paper Towns." Other major roles under Wolff's belt include Fred in 2013's "Palo Alto" and Justin in 2015's "The Intern."
On a personal note, Wolff dated fellow Nickelodeon star Miranda Cosgrove from 2008 to 2011. He was last linked to Grace Van Patten, but the two reportedly broke things off in 2021.
Wolff and his brother Alex Wolff had a bit of a "Naked Brothers Band" reunion in 2018 when they starred alongside their mother, Poly Draper, in the film "Stella's Last Weekend." As for his most recent endeavors, Nat had an off-Broadway role in the play "The Seagull/Woodstock, NY" in 2023. Currently, he plays a coder named Craig in the Amazon Prime thriller series "The Consultant." "I was really insulated by fame as a kid, but I've reached a point where I just don't care about that at all," Nat told The Hollywood Reporter about how far he's come after being a child star.
Alex Wolff had some critically acclaimed roles
Alex Wolff, who played the drummer Alex in The Naked Brothers Band, has also made a name for himself as an actor, mainly with horror and psychological thriller films. You most likely recognize him as the highschooler Peter in the critically-acclaimed Ari Aster film "Hereditary." He also played the teenage version of Trent, one of the protagonists in M. Night Shyamalan's 2021 film "Old." "I've found the process of the past however many years to be basically unlearning whatever it was that I learned after becoming a teenager. Trying to tap back into whatever I had when I was a kid, reacting to things in the moment and really focusing on what's going on right in front of you," Wolff told Vice in 2018, reminiscing about his earliest roles.
Nowadays, he and Nat Wolff still have a bond, as they are still creating music together. In fact, they released an EP in 2023 titled "Table for Two." "I don't feel that we have had any kind of conscious branching out. It's more risk-taking and more raw. I think in some ways, it's lyrically more similar to when we were kids, in that it's very, very, very open," Alex told Paste when discussing the project.
Michael Wolff wrote an autobiography
The real-life father of both Nat and Alex Wolff also played the characters' father, Sonny, on "The Naked Brothers Band" show. It is clear that both of his sons inherited his musical talents, as Michael Wolff is an accomplished jazz pianist himself. According to The Memphis Flyer, he was the musical director of "The Arsenio Hall Show" in the 1990s.
In 2022, Michael published an autobiography titled "On That Note: A Memoir of Jazz, Tics, and Survival," which talks about his experience living with Tourette syndrome, surviving a rare form of cancer, and how his upbringing led him to pursue music. "It was a rough few years," Michael said on how battling cancer changed his life and family dynamic, according to his website.. "It was touch and go, and it changed my priorities. I love music and I just want it to be rich. I want to feel it from my heart. But I really realized that what's so important is the people I love."
Jesse Draper had her own business web series
Jesse Draper, who played Jesse, Nat and Alex's babysitter and tutor, is actually a real-life cousin of the Wolff family (via Business Insider). Draper has had many acting roles under her belt since before and after the show ended. Examples include a role in the 2011 sports film "The Mighty Macs," and a guest role in 2010 in the NBC medical drama series "Trauma." According to Business Insider, she decided to step away from the entertainment industry after noticing too much objectification towards women in the field.
Nowadays, she has ventured into the tech and entrepreneurial worlds. She hosted her own web series, called "The Valley Girl Show,” in which she interviewed A-list business people such as Elon Musk, Mark Cuban, and Jessica Alba. In the episodes, she would get her celeb guests to explain Silicon Valley concepts in layman's terms. Draper is also currently one of the founders of Halogen Ventures, a capitalist firm that focuses on investing in business women in tech. As for her personal life, she is the mother of three boys, and hosts a parenting podcast called "MOMumental: A Journey."
Tim Draper is a billionaire
The father of Jesse Draper, the brother of Polly Draper, and the uncle of Nat and Alex Wolff, Tim Draper played the role of school principal Schmoke on "The Naked Brothers Band," as well as having a producer credit on the show. However, he certainly doesn't need the residual checks any time soon, as Forbes lists his net worth at a whopping $1.2 billion as of 2022.
How did Draper acquire his fortune? According to Business Insider, he followed in the footsteps of his father, venture capitalist William Draper. Tim has invested in companies such as Hotmail, Skype, Tesla, and the ill-fated Theranos, as Elizabeth Holmes was a family friend. As for his personal life, Tim has four children, including Jesse, Adam Draper, Billy Draper, and Eleanor Draper. He hasn't acted since the Nickelodeon show, but has continued to produce a few projects here and there.
Allie DiMeco joined a season of 'Temptation Island'
Allie DiMeco, who played Rosalina, the talented musician and Nat's love interest, kept things on the down low from the entertainment industry for a good 10 years after "The Naked Brothers Band" ended. However, she resurfaced in the spotlight with a part as one of the single women looking for love in the 2019 reboot of the reality series "Temptation Island."
According to DiMeco's blog, she started working on Broadway at the age of six. Nowadays, DiMeco has grown up since her "Naked Brothers Band" days and can often be seen posting pics on her Instagram. She also has a masters in communications, and now has her own consulting business. "I've been fortunate to have lived a lot of life in a small amount of time. Traveled to all the states and around the world and have created and fostered friendships to last a lifetime all the while," she wrote of her accomplishments in a February 2023 post.
Qaasim Middleton also showed off his vocal chops
A guitarist in the television version of "The Naked Brothers Band," Qaasim Middleton also played a fictionalized version of himself on the show. Acting wise, in 2016, he had a guest role on Season 1 of the FX show "Atlanta," and also played DJ Big Planet on "The Get Down." At the age of 20 in 2015, Middleton placed 8th in the 14th season of "American Idol." According to Billboard, Middleton has cited artists like Prince and Michael Jackson as some of his biggest musical influences.
Middleton also admitted to the outlet in 2015 that during his stint on "American Idol," he still got recognized for his role on "The Naked Brothers Band." "The first time I ever got a sign was yesterday. Someone came up and said they were a fan since 'NBB,'" he told Billboard. "I talked about it on the show a few times but it never got aired. I don't know if it was a clearance thing."
Teala Dunn is an influencer and former sitcom star
Teala Dunn played the recurring character Juanita, a friend of Alex's, on "The Naked Brothers Band." Aside from "The Naked Brothers Band," she is best known for playing the character Lindsey in the TBS sitcom "Are We There Yet?," which ran from 2010 to 2013.
Currently, Dunn is an influencer with over 6 million followers on her Instagram page. According to The Daily Dot, in 2021, Dunn ventured into the beauty biz with her own skincare brand called Creme De La Cube. That year, she also started a podcast titled "Adulting with Teala & Nina," where she and her friend and former "Dance Moms" star, Nia Sioux, discuss how to navigate being an adult. "As an actress, I've learned if a role is meant for you it will be yours, do not overthink anything or you will be disappointed. As a content creator, it is best to have a set schedule to post so you're not overwhelmed when things get busy," Dunn told The Daily Dot about how she balances being a performer and having an internet presence.
Catherine Curtin is a fortified actress
Catherine Curtin played Betty, the ex-girlfriend of Sonny, on "The Naked Brothers Band" show. However, she has since then garnered many other television acting roles under her belt, and has found much success in the field. Today, she is best known for playing Wanda Bell in "Orange is the New Black," Joanne in "Insecure," and Dustin's mother Claudia in "Stranger Things."
In an October 2020 interview with Backstage, Curtin talked about her passion for the career that she has chosen. "[Acting] is a calling.... It's a challenging life. You very much need to incorporate film and TV or voiceover or commercials in your [work] to be able to afford this life because it's a difficult, financially unsteady career," she said. When it comes to Curtin's personal life, according to her official Instagram page with over 70 thousand followers, she has an adorable corgi-mix named Lola.