What The Cast Of Nickelodeon's Naked Brother's Band Looks Like Today

The hit Nickelodeon musical mockumentary show, "The Naked Brothers Band," was a highly clever sitcom that told the fictional story of two children playing in a band that made it to massive success. Created by actress Polly Draper, the real-life mother of the two main characters, the show featured some extremely musically talented children across its three-season run. In fact, according to The Hollywood Reporter, stars Nat and Alex Wolff actually wrote much of the music featured on the show themselves. "If you're going for [fame], you're going to get lost. And I think a lot what happens to teen stars, and what happens to people, and they get just lost," Nat told the outlet in 2013 when discussing his journey after the show ended.

But where is the rest of the cast from the show now? While some former "NBB" stars have chosen to step away from the limelight, others have found major success in showbusiness. Here is everything you need to know about what the cast of "The Naked Brothers Band" looks like today.