Hallmark's Latest Hannah Swensen Flick Could See Your Favorite Characters Back In Love

With any luck, there won't be any sort of love triangle in "A Zest For Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," and Hannah and Mike can work on their trust issues (likely while solving another mystery). Gabriel Hogan isn't listed as part of the cast, as TV Shows Ace pointed out, which is promising. In the latest film, Hannah's sister Michelle (Tess Atkins) is looking for a new home, and their mom, Delores (Barbara Niven), is helping her out. However, she finds a dead body in one of the places they're checking out, fulfilling Hallmark's tagline: "The real estate business is deadly."

Of course, Hannah gets embroiled in the case because the victim wasn't just the home's owner, but also a customer at her bake shop, The Cookie Jar. As Mike and the sheriff are working one angle in the investigation, Hannah begins to realize that they may be pursuing the wrong suspect. Andrea also returns for a visit and ends up joining the women for what promises to be a thrilling mystery. The description indicates that the killer's reveal will completely surprise Hannah, too.

The film is based on the novel "Lemon Meringue Pie Murder (A Hannah Swensen Mystery)," which is the fourth book in author Joanne Fluke's series. With Hannah and Mike potentially being at odds now over her assessment of the mystery, it could affect their already rocky relationship. However, it could also bring them back together in pursuit of a common goal. Either way, we're joining fans in predicting a happy outcome for Hannah and Mike.