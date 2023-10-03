Hallmark's Latest Hannah Swensen Flick Could See Your Favorite Characters Back In Love
The latest installment of Hallmark's extremely popular "Hanna Swenson Mysteries" is upon us, and fans were delighted when star Alison Sweeney posted a photo of herself and Cameron Mathison on Instagram in June 2023, announcing that they were back for a new film. In "Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," which premiered in May, the intrepid Swensen (Sweeney) and detective Mike Kingston (Mathison) solved a cold case murder, but she found out Mike was reporting her sleuthing to his boss. Feeling that he was undermining her, even though she was instrumental in solving the case, Hannah broke off their wedding engagement.
As Sweeney told The Messenger, "[Hannah] thinks [Mike's] not taking her seriously about her investigation. This was her thing, and she really thought they were a team together, and then to find out he was going behind her back the whole time ... He didn't trust her to tell her the truth." Adding to that, the presence of Norman the dentist (Gabriel Hogan) threw a wrench into things with his attraction to Hannah, while her good friend Andrea Todd (Lisa Durupt) moved away. With the next film in the series, "A Zest For Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," set to premiere on October 6, at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, fans are stoked to see Hannah and Mike reunited.
Hannah will be focusing on a real estate case
With any luck, there won't be any sort of love triangle in "A Zest For Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," and Hannah and Mike can work on their trust issues (likely while solving another mystery). Gabriel Hogan isn't listed as part of the cast, as TV Shows Ace pointed out, which is promising. In the latest film, Hannah's sister Michelle (Tess Atkins) is looking for a new home, and their mom, Delores (Barbara Niven), is helping her out. However, she finds a dead body in one of the places they're checking out, fulfilling Hallmark's tagline: "The real estate business is deadly."
Of course, Hannah gets embroiled in the case because the victim wasn't just the home's owner, but also a customer at her bake shop, The Cookie Jar. As Mike and the sheriff are working one angle in the investigation, Hannah begins to realize that they may be pursuing the wrong suspect. Andrea also returns for a visit and ends up joining the women for what promises to be a thrilling mystery. The description indicates that the killer's reveal will completely surprise Hannah, too.
The film is based on the novel "Lemon Meringue Pie Murder (A Hannah Swensen Mystery)," which is the fourth book in author Joanne Fluke's series. With Hannah and Mike potentially being at odds now over her assessment of the mystery, it could affect their already rocky relationship. However, it could also bring them back together in pursuit of a common goal. Either way, we're joining fans in predicting a happy outcome for Hannah and Mike.