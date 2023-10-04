Ivanka Trump's Most Controversial Moments

The following article mentions sexual assault allegations.

Of all the Trump kids, there's arguably no other who has faced as much intense scrutiny as Ivanka Trump. Donald Trump's eldest daughter was thrust into the spotlight at an extremely young age, as her super rich parents' lavish lifestyle was showcased as aspirational and envy-inducing for fellow New Yorkers. Indeed, a young Ivanka was chased by the paparazzi when she was still in elementary school, and as a 15-year-old, was widely lambasted when she hosted Miss Teen America in 1997. Matters weren't exactly helped by Donald's strange dynamic with his prized first daughter, with the future POTUS making all manner of bizarre remarks about the young Ivanka.

So, when Donald announced his bid for the presidency in 2015, Ivanka was once again thrust into the spotlight. Appointed as an advisor to the president, Ivanka appeared determined to become part of the inner workings of her father's political world.

Throughout her political career, Ivanka's been no stranger to courting controversy. "Suddenly, after my father declared his candidacy, it became that all the things that I was doing that I was praised for, the same people, the critics, viewed them through this different lens," she told The New York Times. "Somehow, all the same things they applauded me for as a millennial, as a female entrepreneur, were now viewed very cynically as opportunistic." But now that she has sworn off taking part in Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, let's take a look at Ivanka Trump's most controversial moments.