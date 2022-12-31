Barbara Walters' Resurfaced Interview With Donald Trump Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Although Barbara Walters died on December 30 at age 93, the renowned journalist and television icon leaves behind an enduring legacy. As Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, posted on Twitter following news of Walters' death, "Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time..." From controversial world leaders, like Fidel Castro, to pop culture icons, like Elizabeth Taylor, Walters constantly delivered on her no-nonsense approach to journalism, and for that she will be missed.

As NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tweeted upon her passing, "Barbara Walters never flinched when questioning the world's most powerful people. She held them accountable. She cared about the truth and she made us care too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her." Her "20/20" successor and ABC News colleague David Muir echoed that sentiment, tweeting, "So often we toss around the words icon, legend, trailblazer – but Barbara Walters was all of these. And perhaps, above all else, Barbara Walters was brave."

And Walters put that bravery into practice every time she asked the hard-hitting questions. Now, as fans and colleagues honor the legend on social media, many are taking aim at former president Donald J. Trump thanks to a resurfaced interview between the businessman and Walters from 1990 — and it has everyone saying the same thing.