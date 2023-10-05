Real Housewives Who Have Publicly Slammed Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen's name has become synonymous with Bravo's "Real Housewives" empire. While a vice president of original programming at Bravo in the early 2000s, he developed the "Real Housewives of Orange County" after creator Scott Dunlop pitched the idea of showcasing opulent women in his area. The inaugural season debuted on March 21, 2006, and from there, the show became a cultural phenomenon, with Cohen transitioning to executive producer of each franchise and host of the reunions and legendary after-show, "Watch What Happens Live." He has worked with more than 100 housewives, and while it seems he has maintained a great relationship with many of the reality stars, several have called him out.

Cohen has been slammed for a variety of reasons. "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Danielle Staub went after Cohen in 2020 for doing drugs and mistreating during her time on the series. Jennifer Aydin, also of the New Jersey franchise, revealed in June 2023 that Cohen was usually rude to her any time they interacted. Some fans have even called out this behavior online, seemingly reinforcing what several housewives have experienced.