The NSFW Topic Seth Rogen Reportedly Taught Tom Cruise About

Seth Rogen apparently gave Tom Cruise a lesson in the modern era of NSFW content. According to writer, director, and producer Judd Apatow, he met with Cruise in 2006 to discuss a potential romcom for Cruise to star in. Apatow brought Rogen along for moral support as the two were filming "Knocked Up" at the time. The topic of conversation for the men took a pearl-clutching turn when Rogen brought up "marijuana and pornography," Apatow told Stephen Colbert on his show "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"Those two subjects," Apatow reiterated. "And [Rogen] starts talking about watching adult films on the internet." Then, Apatow did an impression of a shocked Cruise discovering this information for seemingly the very first time. Apatow's Rogen impression was spot-on as he recounted the actor confirming to Cruise that, yes, such a thing exists.

"So anyway," Apatow added, "no movie was made." He also admitted that he thought Cruise wasn't thrilled about the idea of internet adult films — or maybe he already knew they existed, and he was just trying to be nice by asking more about it.