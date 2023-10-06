How Michael Cera Hilariously Brought The Cast Of One Of His Hit Movies Back Together

Whether he's "Just Alan" in "Barbie," burning down the Bluth family banana stand in "Arrested Development," or going on a mission to find "Goldslick" vodka in "Superbad," Michael Cera has become one of the most iconic comedic actors of the 21st century. As Cera himself pointed out in a conversation with Ask Men (The Atlantic), he's not usually cast as the guy who's "good with the ladies." Instead, you'll usually find him stumbling over his words, pining after a girl he can't have, and getting caught in a series of white lies.

In 2010's "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," a film based on the Bryan Lee O'Malley graphic novel of the same name, Cera plays the titular character. After Scott falls head over heels for cool girl Romana Flowers, he's tasked with defeating her seven evil exes. Although the film didn't perform well in theaters upon its initial release, it quickly became a "cult item," as director Edgar Wright told CinemaBlend. "It started to play midnights almost immediately," he told the outlet. "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" is in good company; many movies considered classics today (like "Blade Runner" and "The Thing") were flops when they first came out.

In 2023, the entire cast got back together to voice their original parts for Netflix's "Scott Pilgrim" anime, but Cera brought them together before that when he made the bold decision to revive their long-dead email chain from 2010.