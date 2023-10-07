Get To Know Blake Lively's 4 Actor Siblings
Blake Lively is a well-known and well-loved actor. While she appeared in 1998's "Sandman," her breakthrough came in 2005 when she played Bridget in "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants." She cemented her celebrity status as Serena van der Woodsen in the teen series "Gossip Girl" from 2007 to 2012. Since these career-establishing roles, she has gone on to land parts in films such as "The Age of Adaline," "The Shallows," and "A Simple Favor." Lively is also known for her celebrity associations; she's good friends with music legend Taylor Swift and married to actor Ryan Reynolds.
While Lively has made some star-studded connections over the years, she also comes from a family that is well-acquainted with the entertainment industry. Her mother, Elaine Lively, is an actor and talent agent while her late father, Ernie Lively, was an actor and a director. While Blake's involvement in the entertainment industry is well-known, all four of her older siblings have also been involved in show business.
You might not have realized that these actors were Lively's older siblings, but you're likely to recognize Lori, Jason, Robyn, and Eric Lively from a couple of their most notable roles.
Lori Lively is an acting coach
The oldest of the Lively siblings is Lori Lively, who was born in 1966 to Elaine and her first husband, Ronnie Lively. The actor has had several minor roles throughout the years, including credits in films such as "Free Enterprise" and "Dead Space" and appearances in TV series like "The Bold and the Beautiful," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and "The Mentalist."
Lori has taken a similar path to her talent agent mother, working as an acting coach since 2000. According to her LinkedIn profile, the show biz professional is employed both independently and through Disney Channel and Disney ABC Television Group. She's accrued coaching credits on shows like "Dog with a Blog," "Girl Meets World," "The Goldbergs," "Pretty Little Liars," and "The Fosters."
While she seems to work mostly behind the scenes these days, you can catch a glimpse into the Lively sibling's life on Instagram, as she occasionally documents her worldwide travels and her interactions with her clients.
Jason Lively followed the family into show business
Next in the lineup of Lively siblings is Jason Lively, who was born in 1968 as the first son of Elaine and Ronnie Lively. Early in his career, Jason appeared in the films "Brainstorm," "National Lampoon's European Vacation," and "Night of the Creeps," and was in the pilot of "The Dukes of Hazzard" series.
The actor has been married to Lani Cheri Lipton since 2005. He has three kids with his wife: Bo, Luke, and Jake, who you can often find snapshots of on his Instagram. In an interview with Marie Claire, Blake Lively talked about how important her family was to her, including her nieces and nephews.
"My parents, my siblings, my daughter, my husband, my nieces and nephews — that's where I get very mama bear," she told Marie Claire (via People) in 2016. "You could look at it as, 'That's what I'm vulnerable about.' But also, 'That's the thing that excites me in the world.' So I don't really think about them as my vulnerability as much as I think about them as my reason for everything."
Robyn Lively starred in Teen Witch
Robyn is the third of the Lively children, born in 1972 as the second daughter of Elaine and Ronnie Lively. The Georgia native is most known for starring in the film "Teen Witch," but she's also appeared in the TV shows "Doogie Howser, M.D.," "Savanah," "George and Leo," and "Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street."
Robyn married fellow actor Bart Johnson, who's most known for playing Coach Bolton in the "High School Musical" franchise, in 1999. Together, they have three children: Baylen, Kate, and Wyatt Blake Johnson. The actor has talked about how motherhood has bonded with Blake Lively over motherhood, as the youngest Lively sibling is a mother to four children.
"There's a significant age gap which feels almost nonexistent because she's now a mom," she shared with Fox News Digital in 2022. "We have so many similarities. Our relationship is on a deeper level. We used to help each other with our projects and lines, things like that. Now we're doing the mom thing together."
Eric Lively is the only sibling to share a dad with Blake
Born to Elaine and Ernie Lively in 1981, Eric is the fourth of the Lively siblings and the only one of the children to share a biological father with his sister Blake Lively (their dad, Ernie, took his wife's name). The show biz professional originally pursued a career in photography, moving to New York to study at The Parsons School of Design after finishing high school early. He was then approached by a modeling agency and went on to land campaigns with Tommy Hilfiger, Abercrombie and Fitch, and Levi's.
While Eric landed a few acting roles in his early years, including a guest appearance on "Full House," the actor is known for playing Carey Bell in "So Weird" and Mark Wayland in "The L Word" and for acting in films such as "The Butterfly Effect 2," "American Pie," and "Speak." Eric seems to have retired from acting in recent years, but Blake credits him for first getting her interested in acting.
"I did not want to be an actor because my whole family did it–going into the family business was the last thing I wanted to do," she shared with Interview Magazine. "But then ...[Eric] was running lines with his friend and he talked me into going to this audition. I just did the first one to be nice because he was always so great to me ... But after a few auditions, I got 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,' which was my first job."