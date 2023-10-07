How Julie Chen And Leah Remini Salvaged Their Friendship After Their Messy Feud

Julie Chen is an Emmy-award-winning journalist who has moved seamlessly between the worlds of reality and talk show television. She abruptly left "The Talk" in 2018, after her husband and CEO of CBS Les Moonves was accused of sexual misconduct. While Chen ended her tenure on the series after eight long seasons, it turns out that her time was almost cut short — thanks to two of her cohosts.

In her 2023 audio memoir "But First, God," Chen disclosed that differences between the women led to secretive conversations with showrunners. While the "Celebrity Big Brother" host was on vacation from "The Talk," Leah Remini and another cohost — who she didn't name — went to producers behind her back. The betrayal was especially hurtful as Chen considered Remini a close friend at the time.

"We were buddies. We were, like, going on vacation together," Chen revealed in "But First, God" (per Insider). "And when she went to the network with this request, I felt betrayed," she added. "I completely iced her out and we didn't talk for years. It took almost a decade."