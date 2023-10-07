The Permanent Mistake Jenna Bush Hager Almost Made After A Nasty Breakup

The amount of time it takes to actually get over a breakup can differ depending on various factors. But one thing is certain: It's never a good idea to make an impulsive decision right afterward. Jenna Bush Hager almost made one mistake that's hard to fix after a nasty breakup — she almost got a tattoo.

Hager and her "Today with Hoda & Jenna" cohost Hoda Kotb discussed Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's divorce on the September 21, 2023 episode of the show. Then, they talked about how they cope with bad days. Hager admitted that she used to hide how she was truly feeling and go partying with her friends when she was heartbroken, saying, "I think forcing yourself to put on something for other people is a waste of energy."

She also described how, during a particularly bad heartbreak, her friend Tracy convinced her to stop moping and to go out with her. "And we went out and we danced," Hager said, "and then I almost got 'Survivor' tattooed onto my back."