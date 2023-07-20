All The Reasons Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello's Divorce Isn't A Surprise

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have parted ways, just a few years shy of completing a decade together. The celebrity couple, who tied the knot back in 2015, announced their decision to the world in a short media statement that didn't make public the grounds for their separation. By and large, the news of Vergara and Manganiello's divorce came as a thunderbolt to many online, with social media users expressing confusion over the end of one of their favorite celebrity relationships. But for fans who were closely attuned to Vergara and Manganiello's lives, the signs of an impending separation had seemingly begun to surface in recent times. Inadvertent clues were said to be hidden across the duo's social media channels — in everything, from vacation pictures to birthday celebrations. The divorce announcement gave them further wind.

Among the top reasons Vergara and Manganiello's divorce caused distress to fans online was that the couple had been the vision of true love since 2014. An exhibit: Manganiello said on "Conan" that for the first anniversary of their first date, he presented a self-made book to Vergara with texts, pictures, and special moments he had saved from the couple's time together. Vergara, on her part, never ran out of compliments for Manganiello, whom she thought "too handsome" to even date at one point (via Vanity Fair). While such swoon-worthy chronicles definitely took the fore in their relationship, here are all the reasons Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's divorce isn't a surprise.