Count Nikolai Of Denmark: 13 Facts About The Royal And Model

Count Nikolai of Monpezat, who was born a Prince of Denmark, has captured international attention in past years for how he has navigated the twists and turns of being a young royal. His public adoration has only grown since he branched out and kickstarted a career in the fashion industry in which he seems to perfectly embody the glamorous allure of royalty. But being in the spotlight is not new to this young royal. As the oldest of Queen Margrethe II's grandchildren, Count Nikolai of Monpezat has experienced the unique responsibility of learning how to be a young royal in the modern age — all in the public eye.

However, although he is indeed in the line of succession for the throne of a 1,000-year monarchy in Denmark, Count Nikolai has not been obligated to carry out any royal responsibilities. Instead, he has been given the freedom to explore and choose his own path. Throughout his evolution into the handsome royal we know him as today, Count Nikolai of Monpezat has effectively challenged the norms that we have come to expect from young royals. As he continues to find his way, Count Nikolai joins the likes of other forward-thinking young royals such as the Sussexes and Princess Margaret in reimagining what life as a royal can look like in an ever-changing world.