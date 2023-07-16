The Children Of The Danish Royal Family Live A Lavish Life

The glamorous lifestyle of royalty has been the subject of daydreams for centuries. At some point, we have all surely taken a moment to imagine what life might look like with the title of "prince" or "princess." The elaborate weddings, coronations, and top-notch education of the British royal family probably come to mind when dreaming of the royal lifestyle, but even if the House of Windsor may dominate the conversation surrounding the life of a royal, it would be a mistake to overlook their equally-glamorous relatives: the 1,000-year-old Danish royal family.

The royal family of Denmark is led by Queen Margrethe II, who became the longest-ruling monarch after the death of her third cousin, Queen Elizabeth II. The beloved Danish ruler has two sons, Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim, who each have four children.

Needless to say, the queen's eight grandchildren live rather comfortably. Even though the lives of the Danish royals are quite modest in some aspects, the rich opportunities presented to them fit perfectly into the idyllic mold of the dreamy life of a royal.