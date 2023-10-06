Meet Dua Lipa's Much Older Boyfriend, Romain Gavras

Singer Dua Lipa may be one of music's biggest names, but she is enjoying more than number-one records these days. Lipa underwent a stunning transformation throughout her career and has now welcomed a new love interest, director Romain Gavras. The Grammy Award winner and French film director were first linked in February 2023, when they were spotted leaving the Netflix BAFTA afterparty together. Gavras tried to keep it low-key in an all-black attire, with his hood pulled down over his eyes. Paparrazi still caught enough glimpses to know it was indeed Gavras accompanying his new lady friend.

Since then, the pair have not shied away from the cameras, stepping out together in March 2023 for the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show. Soon after, an insider spoke to The Sun, revealing, "They have been enjoying spending time together. The pair met each other's close circles over the festive period and have lots in common." Once May 2023 rolled around, the duo stunned on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. Lipa shared photos of the star-studded evening alongside Gavras, who was in much more dapper attire for this occasion. Since going Instagram official, the pair seems to be enjoying one another's company despite their 14-year age gap. This has left fans of Lipa wanting to know a bit more about her French beau.