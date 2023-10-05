Meghan Markle's Rumored Move To Politics Isn't Polling Well With Critics

Trailblazing U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein died at age 90 in September 2023 after battling health issues over the preceding months. Feinstein was the longest-serving female senator in history having represented California in the Senate since 1992. Gavin Newsom, governor of California, previously said that if Feinstein resigned before her term was up, he'd replace her with a Black woman. And he followed through by appointing Laphonza Butler as interim senator.

Butler will serve until the 2024 election. We don't know yet if she will run for the seat but a number of other candidates already threw their hats in the ring before Feinstein's death, including U.S. Representative Adam Schiff. Along with the expected politicians vying for the Senate seat, Meghan Markle's name has been floated as a possible Feinstein successor.

While the Duchess of Sussex hasn't publicly commented on the speculation or made any moves towards running for political office, just the thought of it has her critics' tongues wagging. Royal biographer Angela Levin didn't mince words when speaking to Sky News Australia about why Meghan won't make it in politics: "She [...] would have to lose her titles as I believe Harry would as well and she's clinging on to them for dear life." Levin wasn't alone in her critique either.