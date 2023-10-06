The Historic Friends Episode That Wasn't Nearly As Controversial As Execs Expected

Despite ending in 2004, "Friends" stands as one of the most renowned television series in history to this day. HBO Max, the streaming platform hosting the beloved NBC sitcom, declared "Friends" its most-watched show since its inception. It's easy to see why — "Friends" never fails to make us laugh. The comedic escapades of the six pals as they navigate the intricacies of life in New York City provide a timeless source of amusement, consistently delivering the comforting feeling we seek when settling down in front of the TV.

Nonetheless, there was an episode the execs weren't sure would pass. The one where Carol (Jane Sibbett) gets married to her girlfriend, Susan (Jessica Hecht), caused unease among the decision-makers, as they anticipated a less-than-enthusiastic reception due to the relatively uncommon and less widely accepted LGBTQ+ representation at the time. However, contrary to their concerns and preparations for potential backlash, the episode not only fared well but also became one of the most iconic segments of the entire show.

While "Friends" did not extensively explore LGBTQ+ issues, nor did it attempt to be a trailblazer in this regard, the episode in question was part of a broader cultural shift. It contributed to the increased visibility and acceptance of LGBTQ+ characters and storylines in mainstream media during the '90s. Still, "Friends” has not been immune to criticism for some of its content that doesn't translate well in modern times.