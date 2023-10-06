A Timeline Of Taylor Swift's High-Profile Romance With Conor Kennedy

Over the years, Taylor Swift's complex dating history has faced plenty of scrutiny. The singer has dated some high-profile celebs including Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, and of course, Conor Kennedy. On paper, Taylor and Conor seemed like a power couple due to their social status. However, their relationship was met with a lot of criticism because at the start of their romance, she was 22 and Conor was 18. Though their relationship was short-lived, Taylor's fascination with the Kennedy family goes way back.

Before Taylor and Conor's paths crossed, she penned a sweet ode to Ethel Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy with her 2012 track "Starlight." She wrote the track from Ethel's perspective and name-dropped her future beau, singing "I met Bobby on the Boardwalk summer of '45." If that wasn't obvious enough, Taylor made the song's inspiration clear in the song liner notes by writing "For Ethel." Little did Taylor know that the song would eventually lead her to meet Conor.

After Ethel's daughter Rory learned that Taylor was deeply interested in the family, she asked for backstage tickets to the "Blank Space" singer's concert. The Kennedy family returned the favor by inviting Swift to the premiere of "Ethel" in 2012, where they invited her to their 4th of July party, and that's where Taylor reportedly met Conor. While it's interesting to note that Taylor was initially linked to Patrick Schwarzenegger after they were photographed hugging, that connection seemed to be a dead end. As for Taylor and Conor, their romance heated up.