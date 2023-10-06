Who Is Donna Kelce, The NFL Mom Adored By Football Fans?

The 2023 Super Bowl was a legendary one. Making the event even more memorable was that, due to playing on separate teams, brothers Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce competed against each other. Their mother, Donna Kelce, attended the game in a colorful outfit that showed she would not choose sides between the teams, as it featured elements for both Jason's team (the Philadelphia Eagles) and Travis' team (the Kansas City Chiefs). The proud NFL mom has won over fans of both teams through her devoted parenting.

Like her sons, Donna has an athletic streak. In her younger years, she medaled at the Junior Olympics as a member of the track and field team. She told her sons on their podcast, "New Heights," that she had to participate in the sport secretly because her father didn't approve, but her stepmother convinced her to compete.

On the podcast, Donna also talked about her childhood and upbringing, detailing how she became the first college graduate in her family. She and her ex-husband, Ed Kelce, who was also featured in the episode, both expressed that, despite getting divorced, they still care for each other.