Travis Kelce Subtly Confirms He's A Swiftie While Gushing Over Taylor Swift

Sparks are flying between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, and Travis isn't afraid to show his Swiftie side. Swift attended the Chiefs vs. Bears NFL game on September 24, 2023. On the podcast from Wave Sports + Entertainment that he cohosts with his brother, Jason Kelce, Travis briefly discussed it while slipping in a reference to one of Swift's songs. "It was an exciting game," Travis told "New Heights" with Jason and Travis Kelce listeners. "Chiefs kingdom was in attendance, and they were going crazy." Jason then said, "There were some people in attendance," alluding to Swift. The brothers talked about the game itself before diving into what the Swifties wanted to hear.

Jason said that Swift was in Travis' suite at Arrowhead Stadium and quipped, "How does it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?" Travis laughed and commended Swift for attending the game, saying, "That was pretty ballsy." He continued on to say that " ... everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, you know?"

Travis referenced Swift's music when he said, "It was definitely a game I'll remember, that's for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end. Took my Chevelle to the game and, yeah." The song "Getaway Car" is a track from "Reputation," Swift's 2017 album. Travis later said, "Shout out to Taylor for coming through, and seeing me rock the stage," with a smile.