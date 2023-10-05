Melissa Claire Egan Drops Major Hint About Her Y&R Return As Chelsea

Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) has undergone a challenging year on "The Young and the Restless." After struggling with her mental health, a battle that nearly killed her, Chelsea worked tirelessly to rebuild from the ground up. Finally finding her niche at Marketti alongside Summer Newman (Alison Lanier), Chelsea was on the upswing. However, things with her son, Connor Newman (Judah Mackey), became troublesome, and it was evident something dark was bubbling beneath the surface.

Connor wouldn't open up to Chelsea, his father, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), or even his mother's boyfriend, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) — but eventually, the murky situation became far clearer. First overwhelmed by the news of his secret brother Johnny Abbott, Connor was then dealt a subsequent blow when Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) lost her baby, taking away his future sister. Amid this, Connor was dealing with children at school taunting him for Chelsea and Adam's actions. It all became too much for Connor to handle, setting the stage for his plan to run away from home.

Luckily, Sally caught him in the act and returned him to his parents. Not knowing any other way to handle this, Chelsea listened to Connor's plea to leave town and left Genoa City alongside him. However, this plotline was written in to allow Egan to temporarily depart on maternity leave. But according to her recent tweet, Chelsea is on her way back, and her return is right around the corner.