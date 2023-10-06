Prince Harry Has A Deeper Connection To Africa Than We Knew

For decades, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has accessorized with bracelets that seem to signify his love of Africa. He's sported a colorful variety of beaded bracelets, which appear to be in traditional African styles, as well as a special silver bracelet, which is believed to be a remembrance of his first trip to Africa.

Harry fell in love with Africa during one of the most difficult times in his life. In 1997, after Princess Diana died due to injuries sustained in a car accident in Paris, King Charles decided to take William, Prince of Wales, and Harry to Africa so they could spend time together as a family. In addition, Diana had spent significant time in Africa, visiting leprosy patients and demonstrating the risks of landmines in Angola, so her sons could also connect to their mother's legacy of charitable work there.

While Harry had always been a nature enthusiast, the African landscape brought out more profound emotions. Speaking to Town & Country, Harry likened the experience to "being plugged into the earth," explaining, "You leave this place with a real appreciation of what it means to be alive." Part of the trip included a safari in Botswana. Harry was so enthralled by the animals he observed that, as a young adult, he considered a career as a wildlife ranger. Africa continues to be a special place for the duke, and he's forged even deeper connections to the continent over the decades, both for personal and professional reasons.