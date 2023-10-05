Ivanka Trump Celebrates Family Milestone With Beloved Grandma Babi

Things have been messy for the Trump family, lately. While Ivanka Trump was previously listed as a co-defendant along with her father and older brothers in New York's fraud lawsuit against the family, she is walking away scot-free. We may still see her in court, though. She's listed as a witness so she might potentially say something that helps build the case against her father and the Trump Organization — they've been found to have fraudulently overinflated the value of various properties, and the business may have to stop operating in New York and pay $250 million in damages. Ivanka has been distancing herself from her father since he left the White House, and Donald has been attending the civil trial proceedings. So he'd no doubt have a front-row seat to any testimony of his daughter.

But you wouldn't guess any of that legal drama was going on in Ivanka's life if you looked at her Instagram account. Her most recent post is a sweet set of family pictures from the 97th birthday bash for her maternal grandmother Marie Zelníčková, whom Ivanka calls Grandma Babi. It looks like the celebration was just for the immediate family, with Ivanka and Jared Kushner and their three kids in attendance.