How Mika And Brian Kleinschmidt Ensure They Don't Miss Deadlines On 100 Day Dream Home

For the average homeowner, building a house from the ground up will take anywhere from six to 12 months. In contrast, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt have managed to cut that timeline nearly in half for the families on "100 Day Dream Home." According to the couple, this dreamy feat requires running multiple projects at once, something they opened up about in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"Sometimes, we'll have three or four trades working at the same time so that we can knock things out quicker," Mika Kleinschmidt shared. In addition to working on multiple build projects at once, the couple also brings on more workers than is typical, with Brian Kleinschmidt explaining, "For drywall, rather than have three guys, we'll have eight. We'll knock it out in a day, half a day. We're doing these quick, but they're also quality — built to last."

Other than that, Realtor points out that the exclusive use of concrete blocks to build the 100-day dream homes is another way the process is sped up. Besides being quick, this building material also offers tons of other benefits, such as being energy-efficient, pest-resistant, and storm-resistant. By using such methods, the couple is able to ensure that they meet their demanding deadline.