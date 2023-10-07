How Mika And Brian Kleinschmidt Ensure They Don't Miss Deadlines On 100 Day Dream Home
HGTV has seen some intense shows over the years, from the controversial series "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" to "Renovation Impossible," but the narrow deadline of "100 Day Dream Home" ranks it as one of the most ambitious. With only 100 days to build their client's new home, hosts Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt must stick to a razor-tight timeline to bring dreams to life.
"Every single episode [and] build comes down to the wire, but we do whatever it takes to get the homes completed in 100 days or less," Brian Kleinschmidt shared with the UCF Alumni Blog. In order to do so, the couple has learned how to streamline their process, running multiple projects at once, hiring double the help, and working closely with their clients every step of the way. "It's very stressful, but also very rewarding when we see the smiles and excitement on our clients' faces when they see their dream home for the first time," the HGTV host added.
Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt have found ways to speed up their process
For the average homeowner, building a house from the ground up will take anywhere from six to 12 months. In contrast, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt have managed to cut that timeline nearly in half for the families on "100 Day Dream Home." According to the couple, this dreamy feat requires running multiple projects at once, something they opened up about in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.
"Sometimes, we'll have three or four trades working at the same time so that we can knock things out quicker," Mika Kleinschmidt shared. In addition to working on multiple build projects at once, the couple also brings on more workers than is typical, with Brian Kleinschmidt explaining, "For drywall, rather than have three guys, we'll have eight. We'll knock it out in a day, half a day. We're doing these quick, but they're also quality — built to last."
Other than that, Realtor points out that the exclusive use of concrete blocks to build the 100-day dream homes is another way the process is sped up. Besides being quick, this building material also offers tons of other benefits, such as being energy-efficient, pest-resistant, and storm-resistant. By using such methods, the couple is able to ensure that they meet their demanding deadline.
Working closely with clients helps Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt speed things up
While Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt have managed to speed up some elements of the construction process to meet their 100-day deadline, the couple explains that these aren't the only factors they have to consider. The house-building duo also emphasizes the importance of working closely with their clients.
"It's not necessarily the builder side. Sometimes, it's the decision-making on the client side," Mika Kleinschmidt shared with Realtor.com. "It's really preplanning and having the homeowners ready to make decisions in regard to those interior finishes, flooring, and cabinets. That's the part that can get dragged along a lot with projects."
Mika detailed to the outlet how sometimes clients will backtrack on the design choices they've made, so the real estate agent emphasizes the importance of making sure they feel confident in their decisions. "I work with the family, touring different properties that are lived in, shopping for design ideas," Mika added. "That process normally takes people months, and we've got to get all these decisions made on the front end. I present samples, narrowed down, based on what we get from the inspiration tours."