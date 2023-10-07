Jennifer Lopez Faced Relatable Concerns After Giving Birth To Her Twins

After giving birth, many people find it difficult to fall in love with their postpartum body. Whether your delivery was smooth or difficult, feeling like yourself again after a baby is a journey. No amount of fame can change this experience that many parents go through. Thankfully, some celebs have been open about their postpartum journeys, helping others feel less alone.

Royal fans were surprised yet appreciative when Kate Middleton opened up about her "mom guilt" while raising her children. Just as shocking was a revelation from Jennifer Lopez about her struggle to reach body acceptance. The bombshell songstress opened up about her postpartum journey and feeling insecure about her body at the Daytime Beauty Awards while presenting her longtime trainer Tracy Anderson with an award. "I've been doing a lot of reflection lately, revisiting the past versions of myself to fully embrace the me of now," Lopez reflected (via E! News). "And I'm reminded of how much Tracy has inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed."

Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. While the rich and famous seem to have it all together, they experience the same insecurities as the rest of us — especially when it comes to parenting.